49ers Win 1st Playoff Game In 6 Years, 27-10 Over Vikings

San Francisco 49ers' Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a TD pass on his opening drive as a playoff starter and then watched San Francisco’s defense and running game take over from there in the 49ers’ 27-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round. The Niners’ first playoff game in six seasons and first ever at Levi’s Stadium turned into a lopsided one as top-seeded San Francisco turned a pair of second-half turnovers by Minnesota into 10 points. The Vikings didn’t top the 100-yard mark until a garbage-time drive in the fourth quarter.

