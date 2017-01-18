Home LOCAL 4th Suspect Sought In Man’s Stabbing Death North Of Donna
4th Suspect Sought In Man’s Stabbing Death North Of Donna
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

4th Suspect Sought In Man’s Stabbing Death North Of Donna

0
0
stabbing-news
now viewing

4th Suspect Sought In Man’s Stabbing Death North Of Donna

joe luna ex border patrol in murder trial of Jose Francisco Palacios Paz
now playing

Opening Statements Set In Capital Murder Trial Of Ex-Border Patrol

GEORGE H BUSH AND BARBARA
now playing

Bush Now In ICU; Wife Also Hospitalized

mexico-violence-mexico-shooting-massacre
now playing

Governor Says Northern Mexico School Shooter Has Died

police%20lights%20generic
now playing

Florida Man Charged With Making Online Threat Against Trump

SEAN SPICER
now playing

Trump Described As 'troubled' Over Obama Clemency Decision For Manning

Elaine Yates
now playing

Mom Pleads Not Guilty To Abducting Kids In 1985

635902059410222293-gavel-2_184910_ver1_0
now playing

Democratic State Lawmaker Indicted On Corruption Charges

Sid Miller
now playing

Sheriff Criticizes Commissioner Miller's Account Of 'attack'

TEXAS BUDGE TEXAS LEGISLATURE SPENDING CUTS MONEH
now playing

Budget Cut Talks Underway As Texas Confronts Cash Crunch

ASTRONAUT GENE CERNAN-2
now playing

Funeral Services Set For Last Man To Walk On The Moon

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies are working to track down a fourth suspect in the stabbing death of a man north of Donna. Homicide investigators believe that man was with the three suspects who were arrested shortly after the slaying and were charged with murder Tuesday. 33-year-old Lenin Gonzalez Montalvo, 26-year-old Francisco Hernandez Almager, and 23-year-old Agustin Mendoza Lugo all remain behind bars.

They’re charged in the stabbing death of 22-year-old Javier Olvera, who was attacked Sunday night at Mendoza’s home in the 6-thousand block of North Victoria Road. Investigators believe Olvera was killed during a drug buy.

lenin gonzalez francisco hernandez agusint mendoza

Photos courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Related posts:

  1. Suspect Sought In Man’s Stabbing Death North Of Donna
  2. Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar
  3. Edinburg-Area Woman Killed, Boyfriend Facing Murder Charge
  4. North Texas Police Officer Killed, Suspect Later Found Dead
Related Posts
joe luna ex border patrol in murder trial of Jose Francisco Palacios Paz

Opening Statements Set In Capital Murder Trial Of Ex-Border Patrol

jsalinas 0
GEORGE H BUSH AND BARBARA

Bush Now In ICU; Wife Also Hospitalized

jsalinas 0
SEAN SPICER

Trump Described As ‘troubled’ Over Obama Clemency Decision For Manning

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video