4th Suspect Sought In Man’s Stabbing Death North Of Donna

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies are working to track down a fourth suspect in the stabbing death of a man north of Donna. Homicide investigators believe that man was with the three suspects who were arrested shortly after the slaying and were charged with murder Tuesday. 33-year-old Lenin Gonzalez Montalvo, 26-year-old Francisco Hernandez Almager, and 23-year-old Agustin Mendoza Lugo all remain behind bars.

They’re charged in the stabbing death of 22-year-old Javier Olvera, who was attacked Sunday night at Mendoza’s home in the 6-thousand block of North Victoria Road. Investigators believe Olvera was killed during a drug buy.

Photos courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook