5 Dead In Northern Mexico Border Shootouts

(AP) – A day of shootings and confrontations has left five people dead in the northern Mexico border city of Reynosa.

The security spokesman for the state of Tamaulipas did not specify the identity of the dead or the circumstances of the killings. But the spokesman’s Twitter account reported dead bodies were found at several points in the city.

Throughout Friday, authorities had reported gunfire or suspicious movements of convoys of vehicles.

It also reported one suspect was wounded following an attack on a military patrol.

Reynosa has been hit by turf battles between rival factions of the Gulf cartel follow the killing of leader Julian Loisa Salinas, known as “Comandante Toro,” by military personnel in late April.