Home LOCAL 5 Dead In Northern Mexico Border Shootouts
5 Dead In Northern Mexico Border Shootouts
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

5 Dead In Northern Mexico Border Shootouts

0
0
mexico-violence
now viewing

5 Dead In Northern Mexico Border Shootouts

59321f6737982_image
now playing

Police searching for missing McAllen girl

812493_1
now playing

Legendary Southern Rocker Gregg Allman To Be Laid To Rest

phillippines-casino-0602173146-320×198
now playing

The Latest: Casino Company To Compensate Victims' Families

premium_landscape
now playing

The Latest: Woman, 82, 'Can't Believe' Airport Scuffle

1155968404_5246231319001_5246200175001-vs
now playing

Energy's Perry Having Blast Running Agency He Vowed To Kill

FrankLloydWright_1496490721695_9633106_ver1_0
now playing

150 Years Of Frank Lloyd Wright: Special Tours Of Rare House

WireAP_d40e4894e1ac4e74924fef67e278d5ab_12x5_1600
now playing

Suspect Dead, 3 Police Officers Wounded In Texas Shootout

putin_thumbsup
now playing

Unlike Others, Putin Doesn't Criticize Trump Over Decision

000_OW1OT-e1495871188146-635×357
now playing

Tillerson Faces Task Of Defending Trump's Decision To Allies

ginsburg-workout-book
now playing

Meet America's Latest Fitness Star: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(AP) – A day of shootings and confrontations has left five people dead in the northern Mexico border city of Reynosa.

The security spokesman for the state of Tamaulipas did not specify the identity of the dead or the circumstances of the killings. But the spokesman’s Twitter account reported dead bodies were found at several points in the city.

Throughout Friday, authorities had reported gunfire or suspicious movements of convoys of vehicles.

It also reported one suspect was wounded following an attack on a military patrol.

Reynosa has been hit by turf battles between rival factions of the Gulf cartel follow the killing of leader Julian Loisa Salinas, known as “Comandante Toro,” by military personnel in late April.

Related posts:

  1. 5 Dead In Northern Mexico Border Shootouts
  2. Suspect Dead, 3 Police Officers Wounded In Texas Shootout
  3. Military Rejects IS Claim Of Manila Attack
  4. Putin: Syria Chemical Attack Was Provocation Against Assad
Related Posts
59321f6737982_image

Police searching for missing McAllen girl

Danny Castillon 0
mcallen miller international airport-1

Federal Improvement Funds Approved For McAllen Airport

jsalinas 0
TRUMP TRAVEL BAN

Trump Asks Supreme Court To Reinstate Travel Ban

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video