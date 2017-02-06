Home WORLD 5 Dead In Northern Mexico Border Shootouts
5 Dead In Northern Mexico Border Shootouts
WORLD
0

5 Dead In Northern Mexico Border Shootouts

0
0
mexico-violence
now viewing

5 Dead In Northern Mexico Border Shootouts

mcallen miller international airport-1
now playing

Federal Improvement Funds Approved For McAllen Airport

CIA TORTURE REPORT CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY
now playing

Democrats Upset As Agencies Return Copies Of Torture Report

TUNA RECALL FROZEN TUNE RECALL
now playing

Frozen Tuna Recalled After Testing Showed Hepatitis A Virus

KABUL PROTEST SEVERAL KILLED
now playing

Lawmaker Says Several Killed In Kabul Protest

TRUMP TRAVEL BAN
now playing

Trump Asks Supreme Court To Reinstate Travel Ban

MANILA PHILLIPINES ATTACK SUSPECT CLOSED CIRCUIT TV
now playing

Military Rejects IS Claim Of Manila Attack

KATHY GRIFFIN
now playing

Kathy Griffin Says She's Receiving Death Threats

putin
now playing

Putin: Syria Chemical Attack Was Provocation Against Assad

REX TILLERSON
now playing

Tillerson: US Still Will Cut Emissions Despite Paris Pullout

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
now playing

EU, China To Reaffirm Support For Climate Pact

(AP) – A day of shootings and confrontations has left five people dead in the northern Mexico border city of Reynosa.

The security spokesman for the state of Tamaulipas did not specify the identity of the dead or the circumstances of the killings. But the spokesman’s Twitter account reported dead bodies were found at several points in the city.

Throughout Friday, authorities had reported gunfire or suspicious movements of convoys of vehicles.    It also reported one suspect was wounded following an attack on a military patrol.

Reynosa has been hit by turf battles between rival factions of the Gulf cartel follow the killing of leader Julian Loisa Salinas, known as “Comandante Toro,” by military personnel in late April.

No related posts.

Related Posts
KABUL PROTEST SEVERAL KILLED

Lawmaker Says Several Killed In Kabul Protest

jsalinas 0
MANILA PHILLIPINES ATTACK SUSPECT CLOSED CIRCUIT TV

Military Rejects IS Claim Of Manila Attack

jsalinas 0
putin

Putin: Syria Chemical Attack Was Provocation Against Assad

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video