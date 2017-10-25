5 Hurt In PSJA School Bus Crash

Four PSJA school students are recovering at home, but a pickup truck driver remains hospitalized after his truck was hit by a school bus. It happened Tuesday morning outside Sorenson Elementary School on South Stewart Road in San Juan.

Police say the school bus, with 27 kids on board, smashed into the back of the pickup. Four students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, seven others were taken for observation. The truck driver was more seriously hurt. The bus driver was ticketed for failing to control speed.