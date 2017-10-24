Home LOCAL 5 Hurt In PSJA School Bus Crash
5 Hurt In PSJA School Bus Crash
LOCAL
5 Hurt In PSJA School Bus Crash

Four PSJA school students and a pickup truck driver were hospitalized this morning after the truck was hit by a school bus. It happened outside Sorenson Elementary School on South Stewart Road in San Juan. Police say it appears the school bus, with 27 kids on board, smashed into the back of the pickup.

Four students were taken to the hospital with unknown minor injuries, seven others were taken for observation. The ages of the students aren’t yet known. The truck driver was more seriously hurt. The bus driver was ticketed for an undisclosed traffic violation.

