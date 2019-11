Five employees at the East Hidalgo Detention Center in La Villa have been indicted on corruption charges. One of the employees is accused of sexually abusing an inmate. Four others are alleged to have smuggled contraband into the jail. The 1.300-bed federal detention center is operated by the for-profit prison management company GEO Group, and holds detainees on behalf of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Bureau and the U.S. Marshals Service.