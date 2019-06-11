5 Injured In Crane Collapse Expected To Recover

This photo taken and provided by Michael Santana shows a construction crane toppling on an apartment building as it was buffeted by high winds during a storm in Dallas, Texas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Santana via AP)

(AP) – Authorities say the five people injured in the collapse of a crane that struck a Dallas apartment building Sunday are expected to recover.

One of the people suffered only minor injuries and was later discharged from a hospital. Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says a second person was also discharged Sunday night. Evans says a 35-year-old man and 35-year-old woman remain hospitalized but have been upgraded from “critical” to “good” condition.” He says a 23-year old man remains in “serious” condition.

Kiersten Symone Smith, 29, was pronounced dead at a hospital following the crane collapse.