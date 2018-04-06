Home TEXAS 5 Injured When Gunman Opens Fire At Football Game
(AP) – Police say five people were shot and wounded, including two women who are seriously hurt, when a man drove a moped onto a football field in Dallas and opened fire on spectators as a game was being played.

Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said in a statement Monday that several people in the crowd returned fire at the unidentified man Sunday evening.

Mitchell says two women are in critical condition and another woman and two men are in stable condition.  It’s not clear if the suspect is among the injured. Police said in the statement that no suspects have been identified. Police have released no information on the gunman’s motive.

