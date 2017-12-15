Home TEXAS 5 Junior High Students Charged With Sexual Assault
(AP) – Felony arrest warrants have been issued for five Texarkana, Texas, middle school students accused of involvement in the sexually assault on a 10-year-old girl aboard a school bus.

A Texarkana, Texas, Police Department statement Thursday says the students are ages 13 and 14 and faces charges ranging from sexual assault to indecency with a child. The statement says officers are working with the juveniles’ parents to arrange for the suspects to turn themselves in.

The assault report initially filed Dec. 1 says the bus was carrying the Pleasant Grove Middle School boys’ basketball team back from a Nov. 30 game in Paris, Texas, when the incident happened.

