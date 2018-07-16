Home WORLD 5 Killed, 9 Wounded After Gunmen Attack Mexican Funeral Home
(AP) – Five people were killed and nine wounded after gunmen burst into a funeral home and attacked mourners in the north-central Mexican state of Zacatecas.  A Zacatecas state official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said Monday the attack occurred a day prior.

The funeral was being held in the city of Fresnillo for a man who was gunned down over the weekend.  Some of the wounded were said to be in serious condition.  Zacatecas was once been dominated by the ruthless Zetas, but the drug cartel has since splintered.

