5 Killed, Including Police Officer, Bystander, In Latest Reynosa Violence

Tuesday morning saw another outbreak of bloody violence in Reynosa – a fierce gunbattle that left five people dead, including a state police officer and an innocent bystander.

The firefight erupted a little after 9 in a westside neighborhood when, Tamaulipas authorities say, suspected Gulf cartel gunmen opened fire on a police patrol. One of the officers was struck and killed, two others were wounded. Three gunmen were then shot dead in the ensuing gunbattle, as was a taco cart vendor who got caught in the crossfire.

It was the latest in what have been almost daily clashes plaguing Reynosa since late last month, when security forces killed the Gulf cartel boss of Reynosa, setting off a power struggle between rival factions of the cartel. 25 people have been killed in that 2-and-a-half week period, according to state authorities.