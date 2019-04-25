50 Sites In Play For Annual Tire Collection Program This Weekend

Are you sick of seeing old tires littering the Valley landscape? You can help clean things up this weekend.

The tire collection program known as the Road to Recycling is taking place Saturday. The goal of the program is to get tires out of the environment and into a recycling center.

Program officials say abandoned tires worsen flooding problems because they clog up drainage ditches. They then become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. This will be the 3rd annual Road to Recycling effort, which this year has 50 tire drop-off sites in Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy counties. In the first two years of the program, close to 60,000 tires were collected.

For drop-off locations, times, and requirements for this year’s effort, check out your county’s website or the webpage of the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council which sponsors the program.