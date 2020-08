People looking to evacuate the path of Hurricane Laura arrive at the civic center where evacuation buses wait, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Port Arthur, Texas. Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall in the area Wednesday night or early Thursday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A half million people are being urged or ordered to evacuate their homes before Hurricane Laura arrives late Wednesday.

Galveston Mayor Craig Brown is urging residents to take steps to protect their families and homes. Emergency shelters are at reduced capacity so social distancing can be followed. An overnight curfew is in effect in Galveston through Thursday night. Violators could face a thousand-dollar fine.