57-Nation Islamic Body Calls US Travel Ban A 'Grave Concern'
57-Nation Islamic Body Calls US Travel Ban A ‘Grave Concern’
57-Nation Islamic Body Calls US Travel Ban A ‘Grave Concern’

57-Nation Islamic Body Calls US Travel Ban A ‘Grave Concern’

(AP) – The world’s largest body of Islamic nations says it has “grave concern” over President Donald Trump’s banning of travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, warning such moves would only embolden extremists.

The statement from the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation marked the first official public criticism coming out of Saudi Arabia. On Sunday, Trump called Saudi King Salman and invited him to visit Washington amid widespread protests in the U.S. over the order.

The 90-day ban, imposed on Friday, affects travel to the United States by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. All are OIC members.

The order also suspends refugee admissions for 120 days and indefinitely bars the processing of refugees from Syria.

The OIC warns in the statement that “many of those fleeing war and persecution have been adversely and unjustly affected” by the order.

