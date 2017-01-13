Home TEXAS 5th Man Gets Prison In Drug-Related Texas Abduction-Slaying
5th Man Gets Prison In Drug-Related Texas Abduction-Slaying
TEXAS
0

5th Man Gets Prison In Drug-Related Texas Abduction-Slaying

0
0
JAIL PRISON
now viewing

5th Man Gets Prison In Drug-Related Texas Abduction-Slaying

Tanya-Tucker
now playing

Country Singer Tanya Tucker Hospitalized After A Fall

JEB BUSH
now playing

Former Florida Gov. Bush Unlikely To Run For Office Again

medicaid-fraud
now playing

Woman Pleads Guilty In $7.8 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme

shooting
now playing

2 Shot, Hurt On Texas Ranch In Confusion During Hunting Trip

Tommy Allsup
now playing

Guitarist Who Avoided Buddy Holly Plane Crash Dies At 85

geronimo_1201
now playing

Mexico Names New Ambassador To United States

AP_153340332753
now playing

Amazon Plans To Hire 100,000 Over The Next 18 Months

AP_704261962166
now playing

Trump Calls Clinton 'Guilty As Hell'

Visitors walk past a logo of Toyota Motor Corp in Tokyo
now playing

Toyota Adds 543,000 Vehicles To Takata Air Bag Recalls

A man wearing the U.S. colours walks in downtown Havana, Cuba
now playing

US Ends Special Immigration Policy For Cubans

(AP) – A fifth man has been sentenced to prison over a 2009 drug-related kidnapping and killing of a West Texas man who was later found shot with his hands chopped off in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.  Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Francisco Javier Pulido was sentenced to 24 years in prison during a court hearing in El Paso Wednesday.

Pulido had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to kill, kidnap or injure in a foreign country.  Authorities say Sergio Saucedo was kidnapped under orders of a Mexican drug cartel from his El Paso-area home and taken across the border to Juarez, where he was killed for losing a 670-pound marijuana load seized by authorities.  Four others convicted in the case received sentences ranging from more than eight years to life in prison.

Related posts:

  1. Tri-City Bomber Sentenced To Prison In Gang Rivalry Murder
  2. Texas Trucking Dispatcher Sentenced To 15 Months In Prison
  3. Man Faces Up To Life Term For Texas Ship Channel Death
  4. Former Prison Guards Facing Prison Time Themselves
Related Posts
JEB BUSH

Former Florida Gov. Bush Unlikely To Run For Office Again

jsalinas 0
medicaid-fraud

Woman Pleads Guilty In $7.8 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme

jsalinas 0
shooting

2 Shot, Hurt On Texas Ranch In Confusion During Hunting Trip

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video