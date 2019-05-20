16-Year-Old Guatemalan Found Dead In Border Patrol’s Weslaco Station

The Customs and Border Protection Bureau is trying to learn what caused the death of a 16-year-old migrant from Guatemala who was being held at the Border Patrol station in Weslaco. The CBP says the teenager was found unresponsive during a welfare check Monday morning.

In a statement, the CBP says the Guatemalan national had been detained by Border Patrol agents in Hidalgo last Monday, was processed at the Border Patrol’s central station in McAllen, and transferred to the Weslaco station this past Sunday. It added the teenager was due to be transferred to a youth shelter operated by the Office of Refugee Resettlement within the Department of Health and Human Services.

The CBP statement did not say why the Guatemalan national had been in Border Patrol custody for a week. By law, unaccompanied minors cannot be held for more than 72 hours. However, the CBP has acknowledged keeping children in custody longer, citing delays due to the overwhelming number of Central American migrants coming across the border. The teen is the fifth migrant to die since December after being detained by agents at the border.