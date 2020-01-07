6.4 Quake Strikes Puerto Rico Amid Heavy Seismic Activity

A collapsed building with car crushed underneath, following an earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020. All the occupants of the home are reported to be uninjured. A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico, the largest in a series of quakes in recent days, and caused heavy damage in some areas. (J. Miguel Santiago Twitter via AP)

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake has struck Puerto Rico. It was followed three hours later by an aftershock that measured 6.0. They are the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas. The mayor of the city of Ponce said eight people were injured. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit just south of the island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers before dawn on Tuesday. A tsunami alert was initially issued but later canceled. Power is down across the island, according to the power authority.