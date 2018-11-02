6 Brits On Helicopter That Crashed In Arizona

(AP) – The six passengers on a sightseeing helicopter that crashed during a tour of the Grand Canyon have been identified as British nationals. The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office said on Sunday all six were British visitors. The six and a pilot were on board when the chopper crashed Saturday evening on the Hualapai Nation near Quartermaster Canyon. Three people died and four were injured.

Hualapai Nation police Chief Francis Bradley tells the Arizona Republic that the pilot and three passengers were airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital early Sunday. Authorities haven’t released the names or ages of the victims. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.