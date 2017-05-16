Home TEXAS 6 Children Hurt During Preschool Science Experiment In Texas
6 Children Hurt During Preschool Science Experiment In Texas
TEXAS
0

6 Children Hurt During Preschool Science Experiment In Texas

0
0
6 children hurt during preschool science experiment in Texas
now viewing

6 Children Hurt During Preschool Science Experiment In Texas

DONALD TRUMP AND JAMES COMEY
now playing

Report: Trump Asked Comey To Shut Down Flynn Investigation

IBC BANK ROBS PIC WITH NAMES
now playing

Valley Man, Woman Charged In IBC Bank Heist

STORM DAMAGE
now playing

Senate OKs Limiting Insurer Liability On Storm Damage Claims

USS CONSTELLATION ARRIVING IN SOUTH TEXAS IN 2015-1
now playing

Last Part Of Ex-USS Constellation Dismantled

Election Governor Texas
now playing

Texas Governor: Latinos Shouldn't Fear 'sanctuary city' Ban

GAVEL AND GAY ADOPTION LAW
now playing

Judge Is Under Pressure; Won't Hear Gay Adoptions

child-abuse
now playing

3rd Person Charged In Abuse Of 3 Children Allegedly Starved

JOHN CORNYN
now playing

Cornyn Says He Will Stay In Senate, Won't Be FBI Director

PROJECTED MESSAGE ON TRUMP BUILDING
now playing

Artist Projects Words 'pay Trump bribes here' Onto DC Hotel

ALICE COOPER
now playing

Feels Like The 1st Time: '77 Rock Kings Kick It 40 Yrs Later

(AP) – Houston-area fire officials say six children have been hurt during a science experiment that caused a small blaze at a preschool.

The experiment was being conducted Tuesday outside the Yellow School in Bunker Hill Village. The school is located inside Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church.  Memorial Hermann Hospital spokeswoman Rhiannon Collette says the children are in good condition.

Village Fire Chief David Foster says several other children were released to their parents who are taking them to their own doctors for possible care.  Houston Fire Department Senior Capt. Ruy Lozano says an emergency medical team was sent to the school after children got chemicals on them.

Related posts:

  1. Carlos Cardenas Named To Lead The Texas Medical Association
  2. Top Temple University Official To Lead UT-RGV Medical School
  3. Boy, 11, Killed In School Bus Crash
  4. Donna School District Police Chief Suspended Amid District Audit
Related Posts
STORM DAMAGE

Senate OKs Limiting Insurer Liability On Storm Damage Claims

jsalinas 0
Election Governor Texas

Texas Governor: Latinos Shouldn’t Fear ‘sanctuary city’ Ban

jsalinas 0
GEORGE H BUSH AND BARBARA

Former President George H.W. Bush In Maine For The Summer

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video