6 Dead From New Zealand Volcano As Helpers Describe Horror

In this Dec. 9, 2019, photo provided by Michael Schade, tourists on a boat look at the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand. (Michael Schade via AP)

(AP) – Police say a person injured in a volcanic eruption in New Zealand has died in an Auckland hospital, bringing the death toll to six. About 30 people remain hospitalized after Monday’s eruption, many of them suffering severe burns.

Authorities believe another eight bodies remain on White Island but they say it’s too dangerous to recover them. Survivors of a powerful volcanic eruption in New Zealand ran into the sea to escape the scalding steam and ash and emerged covered in burns, say those who first helped them.