Evacuated Exxon Mobil workers take a break or watch the fire from the Baytown Olefins Plant entrance on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Baytown, Texas. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Dozens of ExxonMobil workers in Texas are being treated for minor injuries following a fire.

Baytown plant manager Jason Duncan says the 37 victims suffered burns when there was an explosion this morning. He’s blaming a loss of containment for the blast and flames and promises they’ll figure out what caused it to start. All workers are accounted for and the air around the complex is believed to be safe.