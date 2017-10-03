Home WORLD 6 Killed Around Mexico Resort Of Los Cabos
(AP) – Prosecutors in the Mexican resort of Los Cabos say a total of six bodies have been found between Thursday and Friday in the area around the twin resorts of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo.   The resorts at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula have been the scene of increasing violence in recent months.

The prosecutors’ office said a woman’s body was found on a road leading to the airport, along with several doses of meth and marijuana.  On Thursday the bodies of three men were found wrapped in plastic bags and a tarp in San Jose del Cabo. The bodies showed signs of torture.  A man and a woman were found shot to death on Friday in the same general area near the airport.

