6 suffer minor injuries in Texas commuter train, truck wreck

(AP) – Authorities say six people suffered minor injuries in a collision between an 18-wheeler and a Trinity Railway Express commuter train in North Texas.  Fort Worth police say the accident happened shortly before dawn Wednesday at an intersection.

Officer Tracy Carter says the truck was hit by the railroad crossing arms, spinning the rig. The train then hit the truck, which was hauling liquid asphalt. Police had no reports of any spill.  A MedStar spokesman says the trucker and five people on the train were checked for minor injuries, with one transported to a hospital, as a precaution.

Trinity Railway Express provides commuter service between Dallas and Fort Worth. Officials say the train, with four passengers and two crewmembers, was bound for Dallas.  The rail line was cleared by midmorning Wednesday.

