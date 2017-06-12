Home NATIONAL 6 Women Claim Weinstein Cover Up Was Racketeering
6 Women Claim Weinstein Cover Up Was Racketeering
NATIONAL
0

6 Women Claim Weinstein Cover Up Was Racketeering

0
0
HARVEY Harvey Weinstein
now viewing

6 Women Claim Weinstein Cover Up Was Racketeering

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch
now playing

Hatch Denounces Bannon Attack On Romney, Mormon Church

AL FRANKEN
now playing

Franken Announcement Thursday, Calls To Resign

DONALD TRUMP AND ISRAEL
now playing

Trump Formally Recognizes Jerusalem As Israeli Capital

BUMP STOCK DEVICE FOR RIFLES
now playing

ATF Anticipates Control Over Bump Stock Devices

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Couple Charged In Girl's Death Denied Access To Living Child

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of Officer Identified

Democrat Lupe Valdez
now playing

Texas' First Hispanic Female Sheriff Enters Governor's Race

Texas Rep. Al Green
now playing

Democrats Wary Of House Colleague's Effort To Impeach Trump

child porn generic
now playing

Brownsville Murder Suspect Now Charged With Child Pornography

breaking-news
now playing

Judge Denies Defense Motion For Mistrial In John Feit Murder Trial

(AP) – Six women have filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, seeking to represent a class of “dozens, if not hundreds” of women who say they were assaulted by the movie mogul.  The lawsuit was filed Wednesday at a federal court in New York. It claims that his actions to cover up the assaults amounted to civil racketeering.

It claims that Weinstein and the companies he worked with colluded together to conceal Weinstein’s widespread sexual harassment and assaults.  A lawyer for  Weinstein declined comment.

According to the lawsuit, actresses and other women in the film industry were lured to industry events, hotel rooms, Weinstein’s home, office meetings or auditions under the pretense that they were to discuss a project.

Related posts:

  1. Facebook’s Sandberg Warns Of Backlash Against Women
  2. Congressman Pledges To Repay Public Funds That Settled Claim
  3. Harlingen Woman Arrested Last Week Was Set To Testify Against Indicted State Senator
  4. Conyers’ Role In Civil Rights Dominates Reaction
Related Posts
Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch

Hatch Denounces Bannon Attack On Romney, Mormon Church

jsalinas 0
AL FRANKEN

Franken Announcement Thursday, Calls To Resign

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND ISRAEL

Trump Formally Recognizes Jerusalem As Israeli Capital

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video