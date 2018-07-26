6 Wounded In Gunfire In Dallas Neighborhood, No Arrests

(AP) – Dallas police say six people have been wounded in an overnight shooting in a neighborhood. Authorities say the victims include a 14-year-old boy who was critically hurt in the gunfire late Wednesday. Police did not immediately announce any arrests Thursday or provide a possible motive.

Police reported at least two victims were in surgery hours after the gunfire in a neighborhood east of downtown Dallas. Officers had been called to the scene for a report of a drive-by shooting. Further details weren’t immediately available.