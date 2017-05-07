6-Year Prison Term For Los Fresnos Man On Child Porn Charge

A more than 6-year federal prison sentence has been handed down against a Los Fresnos man who got caught sharing files of child pornography.

Brownsville federal judge Rolando Olvera Wednesday set 78 months as the punishment for 62-year-old Isaac Gonzalez. Gonzalez came under investigation when federal cyber cops, monitoring peer-to-peer networks, detected an exchange of child pornography, and traced a computer IP address to Gonzalez’s Los Fresnos home.

Agents served a search warrant in February, and Gonzalez was arrested. He pleaded guilty in April to a charge of possessing child pornography.