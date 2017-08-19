Falfurrias Border Patrol Agents Find 60 Undocumented Immigrants Inside Frigid Trailer

A suspected immigrant smuggler is in federal custody and dozens of undocumented immigrants are doing okay after being found locked inside a refrigerated truck trailer.

The tractor-trailer was passing through the Border Patrol Falfurrias checkpoint Saturday morning when a canine alerted to an illegal cargo. Agents opened the trailer doors and found 60 immigrants lying on wooden pallets within a load of broccoli. The temperature inside was 49 degrees, but all of the immigrants said they did not need medical treatment.

The group consisted of 22 Guatemalans, 17 Mexicans, 13 Salvadorans, and eight Hondurans. The driver, a Guatemalan national, was arrested and is facing federal alien smuggling charges.

Photos courtesy of C.B.P.