Home LOCAL Falfurrias Border Patrol Agents Find 60 Undocumented Immigrants Inside Frigid Trailer
Falfurrias Border Patrol Agents Find 60 Undocumented Immigrants Inside Frigid Trailer
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Falfurrias Border Patrol Agents Find 60 Undocumented Immigrants Inside Frigid Trailer

0
0
falfurrias illegal immigrants in trailer-1
now viewing

Falfurrias Border Patrol Agents Find 60 Undocumented Immigrants Inside Frigid Trailer

CONFEDERATE+MONUMENT
now playing

The Latest: Family: Remove Arlington's Confederacy Monument

170723114818-05-san-antonio-tx-truck-0723-exlarge-169
now playing

Man Arrested After 23 Immigrants Found In Semi Near El Paso

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Fundraiser Aims To Counter 'Free Speech' Rally

premium_landscape
now playing

Boston, Cradle Of Liberty, Braces For Spirited Protests

170815105439-bannon-trump-breitbart-780×439
now playing

Trump Dumps Bannon, Who Returns To Conservative Website

gettyimages-682637522
now playing

Evangelical Advisers Stay With Trump As Others Criticize Him

getty-hope-hicks-foto-nueva-02343
now playing

Trump's New Communications Director Isn't New To His Ways

Army Helicopter Crash
now playing

Helicopter Crew Had Life Vests, Air Bottles During Crash

081817_clinton-647×485
now playing

Man Arrested After 3 Children Found Dead In Maryland Home

policelights_1500806570367_10111519_ver1_0
now playing

The Latest: Jacksonville Shooting Leaves 2 Officers Injured

A suspected immigrant smuggler is in federal custody and dozens of undocumented immigrants are doing okay after being found locked inside a refrigerated truck trailer.

The tractor-trailer was passing through the Border Patrol Falfurrias checkpoint Saturday morning when a canine alerted to an illegal cargo.  Agents opened the trailer doors and found 60 immigrants lying on wooden pallets within a load of broccoli.  The temperature inside was 49 degrees, but all of the immigrants said they did not need medical treatment.

The group consisted of 22 Guatemalans, 17 Mexicans, 13 Salvadorans, and eight Hondurans.  The driver, a Guatemalan national, was arrested and is facing federal alien smuggling charges.

Photos courtesy of C.B.P.

Related posts:

  1. Driver Of Texas Trailer Indicted For 10 Passengers’ Deaths
  2. Man Arrested After 23 Immigrants Found In Semi Near El Paso
Related Posts
policelights_1500806570367_10111519_ver1_0

The Latest: Jacksonville Shooting Leaves 2 Officers Injured

Danny Castillon 0
JOBS REPORT

July Jobless Rate Declines In The RGV

jsalinas 0
floodway willacy county raymondville drainage

Raymondville Drain Project Gets Big Funding Boost

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video