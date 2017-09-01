60 Year Sentence Handed Down In Houston Man’s Murder In Harlingen

A Primera man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the shooting death of a Houston man outside a Harlingen hotel. 33-year-old Gregorio Ramirez had been found guilty of murder in the death of 33-year-old Jose Casillas, who was shot and killed inside of a pickup truck outside the Best Western Hotel in February of last year. The truck was found hours later burning on the banks of a canal near Bass Boulevard and Wilson Road, and Casilla’s body was later found in the canal. Ramirez was sentenced to 40 years for the murder and 20 years for arson. The judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently.