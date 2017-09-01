Home LOCAL 60 Year Sentence Handed Down In Houston Man’s Murder In Harlingen
60 Year Sentence Handed Down In Houston Man’s Murder In Harlingen
LOCAL
0

60 Year Sentence Handed Down In Houston Man’s Murder In Harlingen

0
0
jail-prison-generic
now viewing

60 Year Sentence Handed Down In Houston Man’s Murder In Harlingen

BOILD WATER ADVISORY
now playing

San Benito Under A Boil Water Advisory

california-floods
now playing

UPDATE: Roads Flooded Amid Heavy Rain In Southern California

us-navy-warship-fires-at-iran-boats-warning-shots
now playing

Navy Warship Fires Warning Shots

trump-meryl-streep
now playing

Trump Responds To Streep Comments

gavel
now playing

Sister Describes Brother As Loving, Headstrong

orlando-police-shooting-at-a-walmart-one-office-killed
now playing

Orlando Officer Shot And Killed

computer-hacker-hacking
now playing

Kremlin Dismisses Hacking Report

dallas-stars
now playing

Cockpit Smoke Forces Dallas Stars' Plane Back To Airport

ted-cruz-meets-with-taiwan-president
now playing

Ted Cruz, Texas Governor Meet With Taiwan President

itaiwans-president-tsai-ing-wen
now playing

China Warns After Cruz, Abbot, Meet Taiwan's President

gregoria-ramirez-prison-for-60-for-killing
33-year-old Gregorio Ramirez

A Primera man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the shooting death of a Houston man outside a Harlingen hotel. 33-year-old Gregorio Ramirez had been found guilty of murder in the death of 33-year-old Jose Casillas, who was shot and killed inside of a pickup truck outside the Best Western Hotel in February of last year. The truck was found hours later burning on the banks of a canal near Bass Boulevard and Wilson Road, and Casilla’s body was later found in the canal. Ramirez was sentenced to 40 years for the murder and 20 years for arson. The judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

Related posts:

  1. Donna Man Killed In New Year’s Day Suspected Drunk Driving Crash
  2. Man Gets Prison For Shining Laser At Texas TV Helicopter
  3. Suspected Killer Of Abigail Estrada Set For Trial Monday
  4. Edcouch Man Shot To Death On New Year’s Day
Related Posts
BOILD WATER ADVISORY

San Benito Under A Boil Water Advisory

jsalinas 0
abigail estrada disappeared 2007 ruben torres suspect indiceted

Suspected Killer Of Abigail Estrada Set For Trial Monday

jsalinas 0
joe-lopez-grupo-mazz

Former Tejano Star Set To Be Released From Prison

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video