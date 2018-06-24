Home TEXAS $65,000 Missing Bronze Statue Found In Corpus Christi Bay
$65,000 Missing Bronze Statue Found In Corpus Christi Bay
TEXAS
0

$65,000 Missing Bronze Statue Found In Corpus Christi Bay

0
0
BRONZE STATUES MISSING WASH ASHORE IN CORPUS CHRISTI
now viewing

$65,000 Missing Bronze Statue Found In Corpus Christi Bay

President Muhammadu Buhari
now playing

Nigeria: 'Deeply unfortunate killings' As 86 Reported Dead

IMMIGRANT DETENTION CENTER GENERIC
now playing

Administration Seeks To Expand Immigrant Family Detention

Andres Castaneda SAN ANTONIO MISSION OF OF VANDALS
now playing

Arrest In Graffiti Painting Of Historic San Antonio Missions

POLICE
now playing

2 Women Arrested For Abandoning 5 Children

Erdogan claims victory in Turkish dual elections
now playing

Erdogan Claims Victory In Turkish Dual Elections

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
now playing

No Decisions At 'frank and open' Migration Talks

UK euroskeptics urge PM May to prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit
now playing

UK Euroskeptics Urge PM May To Prepare For 'no deal' Brexit

SAUDI WOMEN DRIVE
now playing

Saudi Women Hit The Roads After Driving Ban Is Lifted

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Wants Those Who 'invade' sent right back

ROSEANNE BARR
now playing

Roseanne Barr In Interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

(AP) – A bronze statue worth about $65,000 and reported missing Friday from a Corpus Christi waterfront sculpture has been found in the water about 100 yards from where it had been displayed.

Police in Corpus Christi say officers followed a trial of bolts and drag marks that led to the bay where divers have recovered the statue of philanthropist Shirley “Sam” Fielder Durrill.

Authorities hope to review surveillance videos to see if they can determine who took it and dumped it in the water.  Police Lt. Tommy Nichols says it’s likely more than one person was involved since the statue weighs 200 to 300 pounds.

Officials say the piece of art will be cleaned and eventually returned to its spot in a few weeks.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Man Hears Punishment For Possessing Child Porn
  2. Hundreds Of Families Still In Galveston Hotels After Harvey
  3. Border Agents Rescue Migrant From Top Of Train In New Mexico
  4. Suspect Arrested In Death Of Missing Mission Man
Related Posts
Andres Castaneda SAN ANTONIO MISSION OF OF VANDALS

Arrest In Graffiti Painting Of Historic San Antonio Missions

jsalinas 0
POLICE

2 Women Arrested For Abandoning 5 Children

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IN CAGES

Protesters Gather At Border Crossing

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video