67 Bodies Found After IS 'massacre' In Syria
67 Bodies Found After IS 'massacre' In Syria

67 Bodies Found After IS 'massacre' In Syria

(AP) – Syrian officials and activists say the bodies of at least 67 civilians, many summarily killed by the Islamic State group, have been discovered in a central town in Syria that government forces retook from the extremists over the weekend.

A senior Syrian official described the attack as a “shocking massacre,” saying the search for and documentation of those killed in the town of Qaryatayn is still underway.  Activists say some were shot in the street as IS militants retreated from the town because they were suspected of working with the government. At least 35 had been shot dead, their bodies dumped in a shaft.

The militants have been retreating across northern and eastern Syria, days after having been defeated in Raqqa, the one-time “capital” of the group’s self-proclaimed caliphate. The killings raise the specter of more revenge attacks by the group while it fights to hang on to its last strongholds in Syria.

