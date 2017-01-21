Home NATIONAL El Chapo’s New Digs: A Jail That Held Mobsters, Terrorists
El Chapo’s New Digs: A Jail That Held Mobsters, Terrorists
NATIONAL
0

El Chapo’s New Digs: A Jail That Held Mobsters, Terrorists

0
0
1F8841C7
now viewing

El Chapo’s New Digs: A Jail That Held Mobsters, Terrorists

indictment
now playing

2 Guards At Private Immigrant Detention Center Indicted

Italy_Bus_Crash_89006_jpg-a6cdb-0134
now playing

16 Killed In Fiery Bus Crash On Italian Highway

image
now playing

4 More Survivors Pulled Out Of Italy's Avalanche-Hit Hotel

The Latest: Sentencing Reset For Alaska Strip Club Owner

untitled
now playing

Crystal Gayle To Be Inducted Into Grand Ole Opry

58824869e1cd3_image
now playing

Trump Takes Office, Vows To Stop 'American Carnage'

trump-inauguration-4-1484931471
now playing

The Latest: Prayer Service, CIA Visit On Tap For Trump

920×920
now playing

The Latest: On Trump's 1st Day, Women To March In Washington

eddie lucio
now playing

Longtime Valley Senator Named 'Border Texan Of The Year'

Judge_gavel
now playing

Texas Judge Cited After Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture

(AP) – The new home of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman (wah-KEEN’ el CHAH’-poh gooz-MAHN’) is a New York City federal lockup that’s one of the most secure in the nation.

Guzman pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges he ran one of the world’s biggest drug-trafficking operations. He’s being held without bail in the 12-story Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

The center is where Gambino crime family boss John Gotti and several former close associates of Osama bin Laden spent time awaiting trial. It has a special 10th-floor unit where around a dozen prisoners spend 23 hours a day in 20-by-12-foot cells.

The inmates there are prohibited from communicating with one another. Meals are eaten in cells. Exercise is in a recreation area specifically for these inmates.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Drug Kingpin El Chapo Appears In New York Court
  2. US Government Had Little Notice That El Chapo Was Coming
  3. Opening Statements Set In Capital Murder Trial Of Ex-Border Patrol
  4. McAllen Sees Spike In Violent Crime
Related Posts

The Latest: Sentencing Reset For Alaska Strip Club Owner

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

Crystal Gayle To Be Inducted Into Grand Ole Opry

Danny Castillon 0
58824869e1cd3_image

Trump Takes Office, Vows To Stop ‘American Carnage’

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video