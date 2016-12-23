6th Zika Infection Confirmed In Brownsville

Cameron County health officials are confirming a sixth case of a locally transmitted Zika infection. Officials say a 14-year-old Brownsville boy apparently was bitten by a Zika-carrying mosquito several weeks ago — and in a different area of the city than the neighborhood where the very first Zika case turned up late last month.

Officials say the teenager’s case is not connected to the five infections that have occurred in a Southmost neighborhood. County health officials say because the teenager was bitten several weeks ago, and because of the cooler weather, they will not conduct another extensive door-to-door survey as was done after the first Zika infection was confirmed. However, a yellow zone designation does remain in place for a 10-block area of Southmost.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still urging pregnant women and women planning to become pregnant to not travel to Brownsville. And for that category of women who reside in Brownsville, they are being urged to get tested for Zika.