7 Arrested In Attempted Jewelry Store Robbery In La Plaza Mall
7 Arrested In Attempted Jewelry Store Robbery In La Plaza Mall

Seven men are in custody following an attempted armed robbery of the Deutsch & Deutsch jewelry store in La Plaza Mall shortly after noon Saturday.  Store surveillance video shows the suspects, with white masks over their faces and guns drawn, running into the store.  One of them is seen pushing a security officer to the floor and holding him at gunpoint.  Several customers in the store were able to run out safely.

Moments later, uniformed and plainclothed officers are seen at the store entrance with their guns drawn.  McAllen police are not yet releasing details, but officers were able to quickly apprehend all seven of the suspects.  No one was injured and no shots were fired.

However, the sound of the robbers smashing the glass jewelry cases was mistaken for gunshots by some mall patrons, prompting numerous (false) reports on social media of an active shooter inside the mall, and warnings from local authorities for people to stay away.

The mall was reopened at about 2:30.

(Photo courtesy of McAllen Monitor)

