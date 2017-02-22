Home TRENDING 7 Earth-Size Worlds Found Orbiting Star; Could Hold Life
7 Earth-Size Worlds Found Orbiting Star; Could Hold Life
TRENDING
0

7 Earth-Size Worlds Found Orbiting Star; Could Hold Life

0
0
NASA PLANET EARTH SIZE PLANETS
now viewing

7 Earth-Size Worlds Found Orbiting Star; Could Hold Life

23-year-old Tony Moreno
now playing

Man Convicted Of Throwing Baby Son Off Bridge To His Death

Kavon D. McVay
now playing

Man Held In Quadruple Slaying

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
now playing

Russia Military Acknowledges New Branch: Info Warfare Troops

TRANSGENDER BATHROOM
now playing

Official: Trump To Revoke Transgender Bathroom Guidance

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left; Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, right
now playing

Trump Sends Top Aides To Mexico Amid Deep Strains With US

PAUL RYAN
now playing

House Speaker Getting Firsthand Look At US-Mexico Border

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE-2
now playing

Sheriff Ends Pact With Feds Over Detention Policy

FATAL SHOOTINGS DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Officials: Man Shot By Deputies After He Kills Wife

CRIME
now playing

Jailer Charged With Smuggling Drugs Into Lockup

shooting
now playing

Officer Found Dead At Law Enforcement Shooting Range

(AP) – For the first time, astronomers have discovered seven Earth-size planets orbiting a nearby star – and these new worlds could hold life.  NASA and the Belgian-led research team announced the news Wednesday.  This cluster of planets is 40 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius.

They circle tightly around a dim dwarf star called Trappist-1, barely the size of Jupiter. Three planets are in the so-called habitable zone, where water and, possibly life, might exist. The others are right on the doorstep.  Scientists say they need to study the atmospheres before determining whether these planets could support some type of life.

Last spring, the University of Liege’s Michael Gillon (GEE-yon) reported finding three planets around Trappist-1. Now the count is up to seven, and Gillon says there could be more.

Related posts:

  1. Life Expectancy To Keep Rising; S. Korean Women Could Hit 91
  2. Ex-Texas Neurosurgeon Sentenced To Life For Maiming Patients
  3. UT-RGV Partners With Weslaco To Move Into The Mid Valley
  4. Video Shows Harrison Ford Wrongly Flying Over Airliner; Watch Video
Related Posts
TRANSGENDER BATHROOM

Official: Trump To Revoke Transgender Bathroom Guidance

jsalinas 0
PAUL RYAN

House Speaker Getting Firsthand Look At US-Mexico Border

jsalinas 0
PLANNED PARENTHOOD

Judge Blocks Texas Cutting Medicaid To Planned Parenthood

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video