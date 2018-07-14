7 Immigrant Children Are Reunited With Mothers In New York

(AP) – Seven immigrant children who’d been separated from their families left a New York City social services center holding their mothers’ hands.

A woman from Guatemala held her 5-year-old son in her arms Friday, more than two months after they were separated. He and his 15-year-old brother have been staying with a New York foster family.

They left the Cayuga Center in East Harlem that made sure they were taken care of while waiting to see their families again.

Yeni Gonzalez, another Guatemalan mother, was given custody of her three sons, ages 6, 9 and 11.

She had a message for mothers still in detention near the Mexican border: Keep fighting because you will succeed – with the help of people who care including volunteers raising money to organize the reunions.