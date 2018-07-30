7 Suspects Charged With Armed Robbery In Attempted Mall Jewelry Store Heist

All seven men accused in an attempted smash-and-grab jewelry store heist in La Plaza Mall have been charged with armed robbery. The seven suspects were arraigned on the charges Monday afternoon and each was ordered jailed on a $200,000 bond.

All seven were seen on surveillance video running into the Deutsch & Deutsch jewelry store shortly after noon Saturday. Moments later, uniformed and plainclothed police officers rushed in, cornered the suspects, and took them into custody. No shots were fired and no one was injured. Rodriguez says the investigation is continuing to determine if the suspects are tied to a larger criminal group.

The suspects charged are 32-year-old Alberto Rafael Barrera, 28-year-old Jorge Angel Rodriguez Mejia, 23-year-old Brayan Oliver Melchor, 22-year-old Javier Leobardo Olvera-Ramirez, 24-year-old Zepeda Abner Posos, 26-year-old Miguel Quintanilla-Cardenas, and 43-year-old Raul Alberto Rangel-Rivera.