7 Troops Killed In Fighting In Eastern Ukraine
7 Troops Killed In Fighting In Eastern Ukraine

(AP) – Fighting between government troops and Russia-backed separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine escalated today, killing at least seven people overnight, injuring many more and briefly trapping 200 coalminers underground.

Rebels in Donetsk say an electricity sub-station was damaged in shelling, cutting power the coal mine and trapping more than 200 miners inside. The mine is notorious for its safety standards; 33 people were killed there in 2015 by a methane blast.

With elevators not working, the miners were trapped underground for several hours before local authorities found the back-up generators outside the mine to get the elevators working. At least 60 of 200 men have been able to get out.

