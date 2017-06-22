Home WORLD 7 UK Buildings Found With Combustible Cladding
7 UK Buildings Found With Combustible Cladding
7 UK Buildings Found With Combustible Cladding

BRITISH PM TERESA MAY
7 UK Buildings Found With Combustible Cladding

Jared Balogun
(AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office says combustible cladding has so far been found on seven high-rise blocks in England after tests ordered by the government.

The British leader said earlier Thursday that tests were being carried out on cladding on apartment blocks across the country because of concerns that the  building material helped spread the fire that engulfed Grenfell Tower in west London in the early hours of June 14. At least 79 people died in the blaze.

May had earlier told lawmakers that three samples had tested as being combustible.

