7-Year-Old Boy Injured During Drive-By Shooting

(AP) – Authorities say a 7-year-old boy was expected to make a full recovery after being injured during a Houston-area drive-by shooting. The boy was riding in a car in far west Harris County on Saturday afternoon when the vehicle was hit by gunfire as it was stopped at an intersection.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was hit by gunfire in the upper back. The boy’s two brothers, a 6-year-old and an 18-year-old who was driving, were not hit. The boy was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Authorities say they are looking for a 19-year-old who is believed to be the gunman and was driving a late model Dodge Stratos. Authorities did not disclose a motive for the shooting.