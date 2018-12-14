Home NATIONAL Official Identifies 7-Year-Old Migrant Who Died
(AP) – An official with Guatemala’s foreign ministry has identified the 7-year-old migrant girl who died in U.S. Border Patrol custody as Jackeline Caal.

The official requested anonymity because he was not authorized to share information. The official also identified the girl’s 29-year-old father as Nery Caal.

The foreign ministry said Friday that the girl and her father were from an area in northern Guatemala called Raxruha in Alta Verapaz department.  The ministry says that according to information provided, the girl and her father were detained by Border Patrol on the night of Dec. 6.

While they were being transported to the Border Patrol station in Lordsburg, New Mexico, the girl was feverish and vomiting.  Early Dec. 8, Guatemalan officials were told the girl had died at a hospital in El Paso.

