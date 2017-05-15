Home NATIONAL 7-Year-Old Shot At Elementary School In Apparent Accident
(AP) – Authorities say a 7-year-old boy was shot in a first-grade classroom in Louisiana, and that it appears to have been an accident. No other injuries were reported.

The American Press (http://bit.ly/2qJNlXM ) quotes Calcasieu (KAL-kuh-shoo) Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso as saying that the child was airlifted to a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Mancuso says investigators don’t know who brought the gun to Moss Bluff Elementary School, how it got inside, or the circumstances of the shooting. He notes that because deputies must interview young children, it may be a day or more before investigators have a clear picture.  School superintendent Karl Bruchhaus says the shooting happened between 7:30 and 8 a.m. He says the school was holding a field day, and few students were aware of the shooting.

