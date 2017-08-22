Home TEXAS $72M Texas High School Stadium To Hold First Game Next Week
$72M Texas High School Stadium To Hold First Game Next Week
TEXAS
0

$72M Texas High School Stadium To Hold First Game Next Week

0
0
71 MILLION HS FOOTBALL STADIUM KATY TX
now viewing

$72M Texas High School Stadium To Hold First Game Next Week

TROPICAL STORM
now playing

Former Tropical Storm Could Re-Emerge, Threaten Texas Coast

REX TILLERSON
now playing

Tillerson Commends North Korea For Restraint

NTSB
now playing

NTSB Is Investigating Train Crash At Station

Spain Suspect Says Imam Planned To Self-Immolate

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance

TROOPS TO AFGHANISTAN
now playing

Fresh US Troops Arriving Soon In Afghanistan

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Guard Gets 18 Months For Smuggled Phone-Linked Watches

SCHOOL TEACHER APPLE GENERIC
now playing

Civil War Lessons Often Depend On Where The Classroom Is

HOUSTON HOME CLEARED STATUE BOMB ATTEMPT
now playing

Home Cleared In Attempted Statue Bombing Probe

KEN PAXTON
now playing

Texas Court Voids Prosecutor Fees In Paxton Fraud Case

(AP) – A Houston-area school district will hold its first game next week in its new $72 million football stadium, believed to be the most expensive high school stadium ever built.  The 12,000-seat stadium in Katy will be the home field for eight high schools in the district. Soccer will be played there, too.

Katy voters in 2014 approved the construction as part of a whopping $748 million bond that will pay for new schools for a district of 74,000 students that’s growing at a rate of 2,000 students a year.  About $58 million was initially set aside for the stadium but rising costs pushed the price tag upward.

The Dallas suburb of McKinney is beginning construction of its own football stadium, at an estimated cost of $70 million.

Related posts:

  1. Brownsville ISD Mourns The Loss Of A Well-Known Coach
  2. Civil War Lessons Often Depend On Where The Classroom Is
  3. Texas Court Voids Prosecutor Fees In Paxton Fraud Case
  4. Grant To Allow Creation Of Suicide Prevention Team At UTRGV
Related Posts
PRISON JAIL

Guard Gets 18 Months For Smuggled Phone-Linked Watches

jsalinas 0
SCHOOL TEACHER APPLE GENERIC

Civil War Lessons Often Depend On Where The Classroom Is

jsalinas 0
HOUSTON HOME CLEARED STATUE BOMB ATTEMPT

Home Cleared In Attempted Statue Bombing Probe

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video