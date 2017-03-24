Home NATIONAL Suspect Identified In Quadruple Wisconsin Shooting
Suspect Identified In Quadruple Wisconsin Shooting
NATIONAL
0

Suspect Identified In Quadruple Wisconsin Shooting

0
0
WISCONSIN SHOOTING
now viewing

Suspect Identified In Quadruple Wisconsin Shooting

donald_trump_august_19_2015_cropped
now playing

UPDATE: Trump Blames Democrats For Health Bill's Failure

PAUL RYAN
now playing

UPDATE: Ryan Bemoans Collapse Of Health Care Bill

not guilty
now playing

Brownsville Woman Acquitted In 2015 Deadly Hit-N-Run

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Health Bill Is Pulled

JOBS EMPLOYEMTN UNEMPLOYMENT REPORT
now playing

RGV February Unemployment Numbers Mixed

KIDS GAVEL CHILDREN COURT
now playing

Teen Who Tossed Her Newborn From Window Gets Probation

APTOPIX Britain Parliament Incident
now playing

Faith Leaders Mourn Attack Victims

SYRIAN FIGHTERS
now playing

US: Syrian Fighters Facing Little Resistance At Tabqa Dam

Emmanuel Velasco Gurrola
now playing

Man Gets Life In Prison For Role In 3 Mexico Killings

This photo provided by the Denison Police Department in Denison, Texas, shows Breana Harmon
now playing

Police: Woman Falsely Claims Sexual Assault By 3 Black Males

(AP) – The suspect in a Wisconsin shooting spree that left four people dead has been identified, and court records show one of the victims was his wife’s divorce lawyer.

A person close to the investigation identified the suspect Friday as 45-year old Nengmy (NING’ – my) Vang. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to speak ahead of authorities officially identifying Vang.  Investigators said Vang had a domestic incident with his wife on Wednesday. They are going through a divorce.

Authorities identified one of those killed as attorney Sarah H. Quirt Sann. According to court records, she was representing Vang’s wife in a divorce.  Vang was captured after authorities say he shot two people at a bank, Sann and a detective.  Vang’s attorney didn’t return messages.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Judge Sued To Halt Courtroom Prayers By Chaplains
  2. Fronton Shooting Victims Identified
  3. Faith Leaders Mourn Attack Victims
  4. Israel Police Arrest Suspect In Threats On US Jewish Targets
Related Posts
donald_trump_august_19_2015_cropped

UPDATE: Trump Blames Democrats For Health Bill’s Failure

jsalinas 0
PAUL RYAN

UPDATE: Ryan Bemoans Collapse Of Health Care Bill

jsalinas 0
Healthcare_reform

Health Bill Is Pulled

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video