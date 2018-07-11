Home WORLD 79 Abducted Pupils Released In Cameroon, Says Church Leader
79 Abducted Pupils Released In Cameroon, Says Church Leader
WORLD
0

79 Abducted Pupils Released In Cameroon, Says Church Leader

0
0
CAMEROON
now viewing

79 Abducted Pupils Released In Cameroon, Says Church Leader

border military razor wire
now playing

Pentagon Drops Title From Military Border Mission

Judge_gavel
now playing

Juvenile Judge Releases Defendants After Election Loss

ELECTION DAY 218
now playing

A Political Year Dominated By Women Faces Its Electoral Test

DONALD TRUMP AND NANCY PELOSI
now playing

Trump Backs Pelosi For House Speaker

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

AG Sessions Resigning

US AND RUSSIAN FLAGS RELATIONS
now playing

Kremlin Sees Little Chance Of Better US Ties

DEMOCRATS
now playing

Democrats Seize Control Of The House

DRUG BUST
now playing

Agents At Port Of Entry Seize $2M In Packaged Cocaine

POLICE
now playing

Texas Cop Is 3rd Person Charged In Double Homicide In NY

TED CRUZ
now playing

Cruz Returning To Senate, But O'Rourke's Future Less Clear

(AP) – A church official in Cameroon says that the 79 students kidnapped by unidentified gunmen have been released, but two of the three staff members abducted are still being held.

Fonki Samuel Forba, moderator of Cameroon’s Presbyterian Church, said Wednesday that the schoolchildren, who had been kidnapped Sunday night from a church school, had been left at a church near Bamenda, the North West Region capital.  He said the students looked tired and as if they had suffered during their captivity.  He pleaded with the kidnappers to free the staff still held. He had asked parents and guardians to take home all their children. He said the Presbyterian boarding school with 700 students is being closed because of the security situation.

No related posts.

Related Posts
US AND RUSSIAN FLAGS RELATIONS

Kremlin Sees Little Chance Of Better US Ties

jsalinas 0
IRAN FLAG

Russia Says US Sanctions On Iran ‘illegitimate’

jsalinas 0
Migrant Caravan Pushes North Into Guatemala

Central America Leaders Want Probe Of Caravans

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video