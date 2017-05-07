Home TEXAS 79-Year-Old Woman Found Slain In Her Home
79-Year-Old Woman Found Slain In Her Home
TEXAS
0

79-Year-Old Woman Found Slain In Her Home

0
0
crime-scene-yellow-police-tape
now viewing

79-Year-Old Woman Found Slain In Her Home

jail-prison-generic
now playing

6-Year Prison Term For Los Fresnos Man On Child Porn Charge

NIKKI HALEY
now playing

US Warns China On Trade With North Korea If It Wants US Trade

investigation generic
now playing

Records Reveals San Juan Mayor Garza Was Fired From Probation Job

MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

At Least 26 Reported Dead In Clash Of Mexican Gangs

Timothy Allen Penn was charged with capital murder
now playing

Man Charged In Death Of 5-Month-Old

AFGHANISTAN BATTLE GENERIC
now playing

1 US Soldier Killed, 2 Wounded In Southern Afghanistan

police20lights20generic
now playing

Police Seek Suspects After Man Killed, Pickup Stolen

DROWNING GENERIC
now playing

Father Drowns Trying To Rescue Son

CAR MONEY VEHICLE CASH
now playing

Man Accused Of Making 700 Fake Vehicle Inspections

MORNING JOE SCARBOROUGH AND MIKA
now playing

MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Sets Viewership Mark After Tweets

(AP) – Authorities in a small Houston-area city say a 79-year-old woman was found slain inside her home.  Hedwig Village police say Janeil Bernard’s maid found her body after arriving at the home Monday afternoon. Police wouldn’t comment on Bernard’s suspected cause of death, but did confirm foul play.Sgt. Marvin Collins says, “The homeowner had been brutally murdered.”

Authorities say the woman’s wallet and car were missing. Hedwig Village police say police in Houston later located the vehicle.  Bernard, who lives alone, was last heard from Sunday afternoon.

Related posts:

  1. Slain NYC Cop Spent Entire Career In The Bronx
  2. Mystery Surrounding Missing Harlingen Woman
  3. Police Seek Suspects After Man Killed, Pickup Stolen
  4. Father Drowns Trying To Rescue Son
Related Posts
Timothy Allen Penn was charged with capital murder

Man Charged In Death Of 5-Month-Old

jsalinas 0
police20lights20generic

Police Seek Suspects After Man Killed, Pickup Stolen

jsalinas 0
DROWNING GENERIC

Father Drowns Trying To Rescue Son

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video