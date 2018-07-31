Home TEXAS 8 Candidates Vying To Replace Convicted Texas State Senator
(AP) – Eight candidates are competing in a bipartisan special election to replace Democratic Texas state Sen. Carlos Uresti, who stepped down in June after being sentenced to 12 years in prison on federal fraud charges.

Uresti’s term doesn’t expire until 2020 and his San Antonio district is heavily Democratic. But with such a crowded field, no candidate may win a majority, forcing a runoff.  Tuesday’s best known hopefuls are Democrats Roland Gutierrez, a current state representative, and Pete Gallego, a former, longtime state House lawmaker who served one term in Congress. Also running is Republican Pete Flores, who Uresti beat in 2016.

Uresti was convicted of 11 felonies stemming from being general counsel and partial owner of an oilfield service company that prosecutors say operated a Ponzi scheme to defraud investors.

