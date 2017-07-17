Home TEXAS 8 Hurt In 10-Vehicle Wreck During West Texas Dust Storm
(AP) – Authorities are blaming a zero-visibility dust storm for a 10-vehicle pileup in West Texas that left eight people hurt, including one in critical condition.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the accident happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 349, near Rankin, about 275 miles (440 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio.

The National Weather Service reports gusts topped 40 mph (65 kph) during scattered storms.

Upton County Sheriff Dan Brown says dirt from recently plowed fields blew across the highway. Brown says nobody could see and “everybody hit everybody.”

DPS Sgt. Oscar Villarreal (vihl-uh-ree-AHL’) says the victims were from two separate collisions. A spokeswoman at Midland Memorial Hospital says the critically injured person was taken to another hospital. Seven people have been treated and released.  The highway reopened early Monday.

