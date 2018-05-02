Home NATIONAL 8 Remain In Hospital After Deadly Amtrak Crash
8 Remain In Hospital After Deadly Amtrak Crash
8 Remain In Hospital After Deadly Amtrak Crash

AMTRAK CRASH SOUTH CAROLINA
8 Remain In Hospital After Deadly Amtrak Crash

(AP) – Officials say eight people remain hospitalized after they were injured on an Amtrak train that crashed into a parked train in South Carolina.  Palmetto Health spokeswoman Tammie Epps said two of the six patients remaining in the system’s three hospitals remained in critical condition Monday morning.

Epps said in a statement that two other patients are in serious condition; one is in fair condition; and one is in good condition.  Lexington Medical Center spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson says two patients remain in that hospital in stable condition.

The conductor and engineer on the Amtrak train were killed in the wreck early Sunday near Cayce. Authorities say 116 of the other 147 passengers and crew on board the train were taken to hospitals.

