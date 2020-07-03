8-Year-Old Killed, 3 Injured In Shooting At Mall

(AP) – A shooting at an Alabama shopping mall has left an 8-year-old boy dead and three other people hospitalized. Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said during a news conference that a girl and two adults were hospitalized after the shooting inside the Riverchase Galleria. Authorities said they were not immediately sure what led to the shooting.

Police say the scene is contained. Authorities did not say whether anyone had been arrested. The mall in suburban Birmingham was the site of a 2018 police shooting where an officer fatally shot a Black man with a gun after mistaking him for the gunman in an earlier shooting at the mall.